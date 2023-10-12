 BJP regime led to cultural reawakening: Shah : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • BJP regime led to cultural reawakening: Shah

BJP regime led to cultural reawakening: Shah

BJP regime led to cultural reawakening: Shah


Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 11

The past nine years (under the BJP regime) have been an era of cultural re-awakening for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got numerous cultural heritage sites restored. We will be fortunate to see the installation of Ram Lalla on his birthplace in Ayodhya in January and the entire world will hail the sanatan dharma.

This was stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a gathering at a religious ceremony on the premises of Baba Mastnath Ashram in Rohtak today.

“Modi has played an instrumental role in popularising and promoting our ancient heritage of yoga and ayurveda across the globe,” Shah maintained.He said it was a matter of joy for all of us, especially for Haryana, that our country has won more than 100 medals in the recent Asian Games for the first time since Independence. He attributed this achievement to Modi’s efforts in identifying and supporting the sportspersons.

Shah appreciated the contribution of the ashram and its late head Mahant Chand Nath Yogi in serving the people. He said the current head of the ashram, Mahant Balak Nath, who was the sitting MP from Alwar in Rajasthan, would now contest for the seat of MLA.

Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav underlined the ideals of karma yoga, which, he said, were given by Mahant Chand Nath Yogi.

Activists detained after clash with cops

ASHAs protest before the arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah in Rohtak on Wednesday.
  • Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), who have been protesting for the fulfilment of their longstanding demands, tried to reach Baba Mastnath Ashram shortly before the arrival of the Union Home Minister at the venue
  • A clash broke out as the police personnel deployed there stopped them from going towards the ashram. Nearly 250 protesting workers were taken away in several buses
  • Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg said the protesting ASHAs had been detained and further legal action was under process. The detained protesters included Haryana ASHA Workers Union president Surekha and CITU district secretary Vinod

#BJP #Narendra Modi #Rohtak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

2
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

7
World

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

8
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

9
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

10
World Cup 2023

World Cup: Record-breaking Rohit fires India to dominant win over Afghanistan

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Top News

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Third smuggler held with drug money


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper gets rousing welcome in K’thala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi