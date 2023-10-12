BJP regime led to cultural reawakening: Shah

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 11

The past nine years (under the BJP regime) have been an era of cultural re-awakening for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got numerous cultural heritage sites restored. We will be fortunate to see the installation of Ram Lalla on his birthplace in Ayodhya in January and the entire world will hail the sanatan dharma.

This was stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a gathering at a religious ceremony on the premises of Baba Mastnath Ashram in Rohtak today.

“Modi has played an instrumental role in popularising and promoting our ancient heritage of yoga and ayurveda across the globe,” Shah maintained.He said it was a matter of joy for all of us, especially for Haryana, that our country has won more than 100 medals in the recent Asian Games for the first time since Independence. He attributed this achievement to Modi’s efforts in identifying and supporting the sportspersons.

Shah appreciated the contribution of the ashram and its late head Mahant Chand Nath Yogi in serving the people. He said the current head of the ashram, Mahant Balak Nath, who was the sitting MP from Alwar in Rajasthan, would now contest for the seat of MLA.

Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav underlined the ideals of karma yoga, which, he said, were given by Mahant Chand Nath Yogi.

Activists detained after clash with cops

ASHAs protest before the arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah in Rohtak on Wednesday.

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), who have been protesting for the fulfilment of their longstanding demands, tried to reach Baba Mastnath Ashram shortly before the arrival of the Union Home Minister at the venue

A clash broke out as the police personnel deployed there stopped them from going towards the ashram. Nearly 250 protesting workers were taken away in several buses

Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg said the protesting ASHAs had been detained and further legal action was under process. The detained protesters included Haryana ASHA Workers Union president Surekha and CITU district secretary Vinod

