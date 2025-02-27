BJP releases 17-point manifesto in Panipat

The BJP’s district unit on Wednesday released a 17-point manifesto to provide better basic amenities to Panipat residents.

The BJP made promises to make the city traffic jam-free, to provide better potable water from the Yamuna through a rainy-well project, and to provide a secure and safe atmosphere for the women of the city.

BJP district president Dushyant Bhatt, general secretary Krishan Chhokar, vice-president Rajender Haldana and Dr Hema Raman released the manifesto at the election office of BJP’s mayoral candidate, Komal Saini. Bhatt said Panipat was a historic, industrial city, and hundreds of buyers and businessmen visited Panipat every year.

The BJP has already released its 21-point election ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for the development of all civic bodies across the state.

However, a 17-point manifesto was prepared especially for Panipat, Bhatt said.

After winning the election, the BJP would work on the promises mentioned in the manifesto to provide better facilities to the residents, traders, women commuters and every section of the society, he added.

He said the BJP would work on widening the NH-44 crossing from the city under the elevated highway by shifting the grills up to the pillars to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The manifesto also includes a rainy-well project to provide clean potable water from the Yamuna, CCTV camera surveillance at all the main chowks to provide a safe and secure atmosphere for women, better streetlight facility at all chowks and roads in the city, covering of drain-1 on the lines of Mughal Canal in Karnal, a new bypass for the residents, and parking facilities near Skylark road.

The manifesto also details promises of a health and cleanliness committee, in which doctors, MC officials and active citizens would be included.

Efforts would be made in advance to avert the spread of diseases like dengue and malaria.

Meat shops and slaughterhouses running near temples, school or other educational institutes would be immediately shifted outside the city.

Bhatt said one of the key issue mentioned in the manifesto was controlling the population of stray animals, and, for this, a sterilisation programme would be launched and animal shelter homes would be set-up. Arrangements would be made for the proper cleaning of public toilets in the city, the garbage collection system would be strengthened and water conservations projects would be set up, the manifesto detailed.