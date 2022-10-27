BJP replaces Kurukshetra dist chief, in-charge

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 26

Amid preparations for the zila parishad elections in the state, the BJP today changed its local district president and in-charge.

The state leadership removed Rajkumar Saini from the post of district president and appointed him a member of Pradesh Karyakarini, while it appointed Ravi Battan as the new district president of Kurukshetra.

Kurukshetra district in-charge Mehar Chand Gehlot has been appointed in-charge of the state Yuva Morcha, while state vice-president GL Sharma has been appointed the in-charge of Kurukshetra district.

Ravi Battan said, “I am grateful to state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and all senior leaders for reposing faith in me. My priority will be to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.”

A senior party leader said there was resentment among a section of party workers against Rajkumar Saini due to his style of functioning.

He made some changes in the district unit of the party a few months ago, but that didn’t go down well with the party workers and later the state leadership had to intervene to sort out the issue.

