BJP reshuffle: Smriti Irani named Haryana in-charge; Shrikant Sharma gets Himachal

The BJP on Wednesday announced a major organisational reshuffle ahead of the 2027 Assembly election cycle, appointing former Union minister and recently appointed national general secretary Smriti Irani as the party’s in-charge for Haryana.

Irani will be assisted by co-in-charge Bhola Singh.

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The party has handed over the charge of Punjab to Satish Poonia, with former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva appointed as co-in-charge. Alka Gurjar has also been named co-in-charge for Punjab alongside Sachdeva.

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In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP has appointed senior Uttar Pradesh leader Shrikant Sharma as the state in-charge, while Mahendra Pandey has been given charge of Chandigarh.

In Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP Baijayant Panda has been appointed in-charge, with former BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya and Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat as co-in-charges.

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Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh has been given charge of Gujarat.

Another BJP national general secretary, Biplab Deb, has been appointed in-charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi has been assigned to senior leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, with former Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal as co-in-charge.

For states headed for Assembly elections, the party has assigned Poonia to Punjab, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde to Uttar Pradesh, former Union minister Bharti Pawar to Goa, Rajdeep Roy to Manipur, Shrikant Sharma to Himachal Pradesh and Tarun Chugh to Gujarat.

The appointments come as the BJP undertakes organisational changes ahead of the upcoming election cycle.