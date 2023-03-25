BJP review meeting for LS poll today

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 24

Preparing for the next Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state president Om Prakash Dhankar, will attend the review meeting with party officials from four Lok Sabha seats, Hisar, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Bhiwani, along with the Haryana in charge Biplab Deb, in Hisar tomorrow.

The party sources said the senior leaders would have a session with the 1,620 Shakti Kendra Pramukhs and 387 other party office-bearers at the conference hall in the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) tomorrow.

The sources said the party had started its preparations for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled early next year. The party had also held a similar meeting in Samalkha in Panipat district which was attended by the party president JP Nadda.

The sources said it would be a closed-door meeting and the party workers and common people were not allowed to attend the function. The district administration has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for flying drones/gliders in view of the tomorrow’s meeting.