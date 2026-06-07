icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / BJP robbing people through repeated LPG price hikes: Bhupinder Hooda

BJP robbing people through repeated LPG price hikes: Bhupinder Hooda

Former CM says rising fuel prices are fuelling inflation, increasing household expenses and burdening consumers despite lower global crude oil rates

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:36 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
LoP in Haryana Legislative Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Tribune file.
Advertisement

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that the BJP government was continuously burdening the public by repeatedly increasing gas prices.

Advertisement

“The hike of Rs 42 in commercial LPG cylinder prices earlier, followed by the recent increase of Rs 29 in domestic cylinder prices, is like rubbing salt into the wound. Domestic cylinder prices have risen by Rs 89 in just three months. Similarly, commercial cylinder rates have increased by more than Rs 1,500. There is also rampant profiteering on diesel, petrol, CNG and smaller cylinders,” he said.

Advertisement

Hooda remarked that the government continues to raise the prices of petroleum products even as crude oil prices in the international market are declining.

Advertisement

He added that compared to the Congress regime, global crude oil prices are nearly half of what they were, yet consumers are being charged significantly higher rates.

“Prices are high because the BJP government is collecting nearly twice the amount of tax compared to the Congress era. The VAT on fuel in the state, which stood at 9 per cent during the Congress government’s tenure, has been increased to 18 per cent by the BJP,” he said.

Advertisement

Hooda said rising fuel prices were leading to an increase in the cost of all commodities.

“Everything from food items to agricultural input costs is becoming more expensive. In April 2026, wholesale inflation (WPI) reached 8.3 per cent, while the government is celebrating a 7 per cent GDP growth rate. However, if GDP growth is adjusted for inflation, the economy has effectively contracted rather than expanded,” he claimed.

“Today, the common public is so distressed by inflation that they are being forced to cut back on daily expenses. The cost of a basic meal has risen to such an extent that people are even compromising on the quality and nutritional value of their food,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts