BJP robbing people through repeated LPG price hikes: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that the BJP government was continuously burdening the public by repeatedly increasing gas prices.

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“The hike of Rs 42 in commercial LPG cylinder prices earlier, followed by the recent increase of Rs 29 in domestic cylinder prices, is like rubbing salt into the wound. Domestic cylinder prices have risen by Rs 89 in just three months. Similarly, commercial cylinder rates have increased by more than Rs 1,500. There is also rampant profiteering on diesel, petrol, CNG and smaller cylinders,” he said.

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Hooda remarked that the government continues to raise the prices of petroleum products even as crude oil prices in the international market are declining.

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He added that compared to the Congress regime, global crude oil prices are nearly half of what they were, yet consumers are being charged significantly higher rates.

“Prices are high because the BJP government is collecting nearly twice the amount of tax compared to the Congress era. The VAT on fuel in the state, which stood at 9 per cent during the Congress government’s tenure, has been increased to 18 per cent by the BJP,” he said.

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Hooda said rising fuel prices were leading to an increase in the cost of all commodities.

“Everything from food items to agricultural input costs is becoming more expensive. In April 2026, wholesale inflation (WPI) reached 8.3 per cent, while the government is celebrating a 7 per cent GDP growth rate. However, if GDP growth is adjusted for inflation, the economy has effectively contracted rather than expanded,” he claimed.

“Today, the common public is so distressed by inflation that they are being forced to cut back on daily expenses. The cost of a basic meal has risen to such an extent that people are even compromising on the quality and nutritional value of their food,” he added.