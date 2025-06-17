BJP rule, a golden chapter in country’s history, says MP

Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma on Monday said the path of good governance adopted in the country under the BJP’s rule in the last 11 years, is a golden chapter in the history of India.

The MP held a ‘professional meet’ with people from different professions including educationists, advocates, doctors and other young professionals in Ambala.

In her address, Rekha Sharma said, “Over the last 11 years, the BJP government has worked for all sections of society. This period has been important not only in terms of economic reforms, but also in terms of social justice, technological innovation and women empowerment.”

She highlighted various schemes, including Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Startup India, Mudra Yojana and Skill Development Mission. She said that the government, through various schemes, has provided new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship to the youth of the country.

The MP also mentioned Operation Sindoor that was recently conducted by the Army. She said, “This campaign not only symbolises India’s strategic capability, but it is also a reflection of our sensitive and decisive leadership. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India today stands as a confident, decisive and respected nation on global platforms.