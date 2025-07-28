BJP, Sangh spreading hatred: CPM

Communist Party of India (Marxist) national general secretary MA Baby on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, alleging that they were attempting to turn people’s religiosity into communal hatred. Addressing a state-level party convention at the Matu Ram Community Centre here, Baby said, “The CPM and the Left are the real defenders of the interests of the working masses. We must intensify struggles under the red flag on the burning issues facing the people.”

