BJP sets target to hoist party flag on 5L houses in Haryana

Chandigarh, April 3

The state BJP unit has set a target to hoist the party’s flag on 5 lakh houses across Haryana on its foundation day on April 6.

A tree plantation drive and other events would also be organised, said OP Dhankar, state BJP chief, while interacting with the media here today.

On being asked about the BJP-JJP alliance, he said it was doing well and any decision on contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections jointly would be taken at a later stage. “We are in alliance right now. Since the question relates to future, the party will take a decision when the time comes,” he added.

Dhankar further said the party would celebrate ‘samajik samrasta’ (social inclusiveness) week from April 6 to 14. During the period, birth anniversaries of social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr BR Ambedkar would be observed on April 11 and April 14, respectively. The party’s SC and OBC cells had been tasked to do preparations for that, he added.

“The 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ will be aired on April 30. On the occasion, a target has been set under which the PM’s address will be listened at 100 places in each Assembly segment of the state and 100 people will assemble at each place,” Dhankar added.

He said BJP chief JP Nadda would also launch a special campaign of wall writing in favour of the party.

