BJP shifts Haryana HQ from Rohtak to Panchkula for strategic gains

On the occasion of its 46th foundation day, the BJP formally shifted its Haryana state headquarters from Rohtak to Panchkula — a calculated move to bolster coordination between the party and the state government.

The new headquarters, named Panch Kamal, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the presence of state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and other senior leaders. The ceremony began with a havan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Speaking at the event, CM Saini emphasised the strategic advantage of Panchkula. “The new office Panch Kamal would lead to better coordination between the party workers and the state government in Chandigarh, as Panchkula is well-connected by air, rail and road networks,” he said.

Party insiders pointed out that Panchkula’s proximity to the joint capital Chandigarh, which houses most of the Haryana Government’s administrative offices, made it the natural choice.

Echoing the sentiment, BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli said, “Since the presence of the Chief Minister and ministers is required at certain BJP meetings, the new office at Panchkula is better suited to be the headquarters. In fact, almost all offices of the Haryana Government are either in Chandigarh or Panchkula. The new office will cater better to the needs of party workers.”

A peep into history

In the 1970s and 1980s, the BJP's roots in Haryana were nurtured from the Rohtak office of veteran Jan Sangh and BJP leader Mangal Sen, who served as Deputy CM in Devi Lal’s government (1977–1979).

As the party grew, it moved to a larger commercial space in Rohtak. In 2019, under a national initiative to modernise party offices, a new premises — Mangal Kamal, named in Mangal Sen’s honour — was established at 30, HUDA Complex, Rohtak.

However, Mangal Kamal served as the state headquarters for just a few years. It now makes way for Panch Kamal, which was initially BJP’s Panchkula district office but has now been elevated to house the state command.