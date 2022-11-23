BJP stalled IIT project, must apologise: MP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda today demanded that the BJP government should apologise to the people of Haryana for stalling the work of the approved Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Badhsa for eight years.

“The BJP government hurt the interests of youths and due to its political weakness, put big projects in the education sector on the back burner. Now, to snatch the credit, the government is talking about approving the already approved IIT Delhi’s ‘Centre of Excellence’ in Badhsa,” he said.

He said as the only elected member of the Council of IITs, it was on his initiative that two “centres of excellence” of IIT Delhi in Haryana were approved at the 42nd meeting of the IIT Advisory Council on November 1, 2011.

One of these was proposed at Badhsa, Jhajjar, and the other at Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonepat. The foundation stone of both the campuses was laid on December 21, 2013.

“The BJP government has not only shelved the proposed IIT ‘centre of excellence’ at Badhsa, but also dozens of big projects approved by us due to political weakness like AIIMS-2 campus, rail coach factory, Meham International Airport, among others,” he stated.