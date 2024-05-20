BJP star campaigners have failed to pull crowds: AAP

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 19

The Aam Aadmi Party’s state vice-president, Anurag Dhanda, today said that the BJP was using all tactics to win the election but the people of Haryana had decided to oust the government.

BJP is using all tactics to win the elections but the people of Haryana want to oust this government... The rally of BJP national president JP Nadda was a flop show. — Anurag Dhanda, State Vice-president, AAP

Speaking to mediapersons, the AAP leader said, “The BJP is in a panic mode and it has fielded all its senior leaders in Haryana to seek votes. The party wants to win the election by all means. The BJP is using all tactics to win the elections but the people of Haryana want to oust this government. Despite senior leaders coming to campaign for the candidates, the party has failed to pull the crowds in their rallies. The rally of BJP national president JP Nadda was a flop show.”

“Naveen Jindal was forced to contest the election and he, too, has his vested interests too. Meanwhile, Abhay Chautala is aware of his impending defeat and that is why he is nowhere to be seen in the run-up to the elections. The voters have started saying that the INLD was in the fray just to cut votes. There is a direct contest between the INDIA bloc and the BJP, and the INDIA bloc candidate is set to win the election by a big margin,” he added.

