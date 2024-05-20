 BJP star campaigners to woo Rohtak, Karnal voters : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  BJP star campaigners to woo Rohtak, Karnal voters

BJP star campaigners to woo Rohtak, Karnal voters

Shah to hold rally in Jhajjar today, while BJP prez to take out roadshow in Rohtak on Tuesday

BJP star campaigners to woo Rohtak, Karnal voters

Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan reviews arrangements at the rally ground in Karnal. Varun Gulati



Ravinder Saini/

Parveen Arora

Rohtak/Karnal, May 19

With the Lok Sabha election entering its last leg, both main political parties — the BJP and the Congress — have intensified their campaign to woo voters in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

The BJP’s star campaigners have started campaigning at various places in the constituency while former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda too has started meeting electors individually at tea programmes to seek votes for his son and Congress candidate Deepender Hooda.

Two senior BJP leaders, including party’s national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would be visiting the constituency in the next two days to boost the party’s campaign ahead of polling.

Shah will address a poll rally in Jhajjar on Monday while Nadda will take out a roadshow in Rohtak city on Tuesday to seek votes for outgoing MP and the BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma. Both programmes have been scheduled in the city areas where the BJP has a sway over the electors.

“Party workers are enthused by getting two top leaders back-to-back in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency. Nadda’s roadshow will start from Delhi bypass and conclude at Subhash Chowk near Mansarovar Park in Rohtak city,” said Shamsher Kharak, BJP’s state media co-incharge.

Kharak said Shah would address the rally at Maharshi Dayanand Stadium in Jhajjar in the afternoon. People from Jhajjar and nearby areas would attend it. “The visit of both leaders here will not only prove a morale booster but also influence the voters,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Bhupinder Hooda today attended four tea programmes in the city and met electors individually. Earlier, he also reached out to the voters in local parks.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said every section of society was fed up with the BJP government as it had failed to live up to the people’s expectations.

“The wind of change is blowing across the state and the Congress will make a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections as people have made up their mind to oust the BJP from power,” he added.

The ruling BJP has geared up its poll campaign to ensure the victory on both the seats — the Karnal Lok Sabha and Karnal Assembly segment.

Following the visit of JP Nadda, who energised the party workers and people in Kaithal and Karnal on Sunday, the poll campaign of former CM and BJP candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat Manohar Lal Khattar and CM and BJP candidate for the Karnal Assembly by-elections Nayab Singh Saini is all set to reach new heights. Adding to the momentum, two star campaigners —Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh — will arrive on May 20 and May 22, respectively. All preparations have been made at Dashera ground in Sector 4 where Shah will address the gathering on Monday, while Singh will address a rally in the Gharaunda grain market where also preparations are in full swing, said Harvinder Kalyan, MLA, Gharaunda, who is also the convener of the Lok Sabha Constituency. He said their presence was expected to further strengthen the campaign with the party's message of development and strong leadership. Kalyan further said the party workers and leaders were eagerly waiting for the arrival of their leader, who would further charge them with new energy. “All leaders are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory on both seats. We will win both seats by a huge margin,” said Kalyan.

He further stated that former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and CM Nayab Singh Saini were also leading the campaign and had been camping here to reach out to maximum people. “The presence of Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini is charging the party workers and they are working with full enthusiasm," said Kalyan.

