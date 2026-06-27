BJP state chief accuses Congress of misleading people with false narrative

Haryana BJP president Dr Archana Gupta on Friday accused the Congress of attempting to mislead the public by creating a false narrative, asserting that the opposition party lacks leadership, intent and a clear ideology.

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Addressing mediapersons after a welcome and felicitation function in Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district, Gupta alleged that the Congress was built on dynastic politics and that corruption had flourished during its tenure both at the Centre and in Haryana.

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In reply to a question, she said, “The BJP is working with a strategy to win all four Assembly constituencies in Jhajjar district and has set a target of securing victory on every seat in the next Assembly elections. The party’s special focus will be on expanding and strengthening its organisation by enrolling more youth and women into the BJP.”

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Asked about political challenges, Gupta said the BJP did not consider any party a threat. She expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam would be implemented, ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.

She called upon party workers to actively participate in campaigns related to social welfare and public causes. She urged them to encourage farmers to adopt natural farming practices and promote the use of natural manure instead of chemical fertilisers. She also stressed the need to turn water conservation into a people’s movement.

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Gupta appealed to party workers to undertake extensive plantation drives for environmental protection. “Every worker should organise tree plantation campaigns in their respective areas and create awareness among people about the importance of environmental conservation,” she added.

BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar said that under Gupta’s leadership, the party organisation in Haryana would become stronger and women’s empowerment would gain fresh momentum.

“The BJP’s biggest strength is its robust organisational structure and dedicated cadre. It is the commitment, discipline and tireless efforts of party workers that have enabled the party to continuously advance its mission of serving the nation,” Dhankar said.