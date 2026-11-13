BJP state chief calls for stronger booth network in Ratia, Fatehabad

BJP state president Archana Gupta has called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level and increase public outreach in Ratia, Fatehabad and Tohana Assembly constituencies.

During her visit to Ratia on Thursday, Gupta interacted with party office-bearers and workers at the residence of former MLA Laxman Napa at Jallopur village. She stressed the need for better coordination among workers, regular public contact and wider awareness of government schemes.

She said the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had launched several schemes for farmers, women, youth and economically weaker sections. She also highlighted welfare initiatives of the Haryana Government led by Chief Minister Nayab Saini.

Gupta asked the party workers to inform people about these schemes and help eligible beneficiaries access their benefits. She also urged them to listen to public grievances and respond to the opposition criticism with facts and information about government policies and development work.

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Earlier, she chaired an organisational meeting with Shakti Kendra heads and mandal executive members of Ratia. The discussions focused on strengthening booth-level teams, holding regular meetings and improving coordination among workers. She called for a united effort to expand the party's support base in all three Assembly constituencies.