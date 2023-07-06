BJP state chief reviews party programmes

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, July 5

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled next year, the BJP’s state president Om Prakash Dhankar today not only reviewed the party’s programmes held from booth to the LS level in June, but also received a feedback from the president and those in-charge of district units.

On its basis, the party’s state unit will prepare a report on the response of the programmes, including rallies organised in nine parliamentary constituencies last month and the performance of its Members of Parliament (MPs) and other leaders, in this respect. Dhankar will submit it to the party’s central leadership in Delhi on July 7, sources said.

The sources said district presidents and in-charges at a meeting held in Kablana village here also expressed their views about public response to the programmes and participation of leaders of their respective areas.