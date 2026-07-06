BJP state chief sounds panchayat poll bugle, asks workers to gear up

Setting the BJP’s organisational agenda for the 2027 panchayat elections, state BJP president Dr Archana Gupta on Sunday called upon party workers to begin preparations immediately and work towards ensuring the party’s presence at every level of public representation — “from MP to panch”.

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Addressing a workers’ felicitation programme in Faridabad during her first major visit to the NCR districts after taking over as the state party chief, Gupta said: “Wherever one looks, from an MP to a panch, a BJP worker should be visible. This cannot be achieved in a day, so preparations must begin today.”

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She received a grand welcome from party leaders and workers during the visit and also participated in a cyclothon, riding a bicycle from Parshuram Chowk in Wazirpur village to the programme venue at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad.

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Describing party workers as the backbone of the BJP, Gupta said the party’s electoral successes were built on the efforts of booth-level workers. She said MPs, MLAs and governments were elected only because grassroots workers toiled tirelessly to secure victories for the party.

She urged the cadre to strengthen the organisation by reaching out to women, doctors, youth and other sections of society.

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“For us, my party is bigger than me, and my country is bigger than my party,” Gupta said.

The state BJP chief also announced that the party would launch a portal to connect with people interested in devoting time to social service. She said the initiative would provide such volunteers with an opportunity to contribute and gradually become part of the organisation’s activities.

Earlier in Gurugram, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde addressed a function at the party’s Gurukamal office organised to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Highlighting Mukherjee’s political legacy, Tawde said: “When the choice was between principles and position, Dr Mukherjee gave up his ministerial post but did not compromise on his nationalist beliefs.” He described Mukherjee’s life as an example of courage, sacrifice and service to the nation.