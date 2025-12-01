DT
Home / Haryana / BJP state chief urges youth to embrace indigenous products for a self-reliant India

BJP state chief urges youth to embrace indigenous products for a self-reliant India

Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
Mohan Lal Badoli. File Photo
BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli today said to make India self-reliant, everyone must move towards indigenous products. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the party has launched the “Har Ghar Swadeshi – Ghar Ghar Swadeshi” campaign across the country.

Badoli was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Mock Youth Parliament coordinated by BJP Yuva Morcha state vice-president Aditya Dhankar at World Medical College in Girawar village on Tuesday. He appealed to the people of the state to adopt indigenous products. Badoli also responded to questions from the media and criticised the Congress.

“Youth must progress by adopting indigenous technology in this era of digitalisation and technology. To make India self-reliant, every sector must embrace indigenous products,” he added.

He said the Mock Youth Parliament’s topic “Self-Reliant India: Indigenous vs. Foreign,” is an important one. “It forms the foundation for realising PM Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India,” Badoli added.

In the Mock Youth Parliament, the youth engaged in discussions by taking on the roles of the proposition and Opposition, exchanging ideas with a positive mindset.

