BJP Haryana president stresses preventive healthcare for girls

BJP Haryana president Archana Gupta has said the health and safety of girls, along with awareness of related issues, are essential to building a healthy society.

She was interacting with girl students during an awareness programme on women’s health and hygiene organised at DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar, on Tuesday under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

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She said timely health check-ups and medical consultations could help reduce the risk of several serious diseases. She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a HPV vaccination campaign to safeguard girls’ health and secure their future. “We must work together to ensure that girls around us have access to health check-ups and vaccinations,” Gupta said.

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She spoke to the students about cancer prevention, recognising early symptoms, the importance of a balanced diet, regular exercise and maintaining a healthy routine. “Instead of spending excessive time on social media, students should make time for physical activities, yoga and studies. They should also stay away from tobacco, ‘gutkha’ and smoking, and encourage their family members to do the same,” Gupta said.

Free health check-up camp held at Damla

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In another programme, Gupta inaugurated a free health check-up camp at Seth Jai Prakash Polytechnic in Damla village, Yamunanagar district, on Tuesday.

She said an important objective of the Ayush system was to promote disease prevention through yoga, a regular routine, a balanced diet and exercise. She added that children should also be educated about healthy lifestyle choices.

Principal Sanjeev Sehgal said the camp aimed to provide healthcare services to students, institute staff and residents of nearby villages.

The camp was inaugurated by Gupta along with Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, BJP leader Nepal Singh Rana and district BJP president Rajesh Sapra. Sehgal said the camp was conducted under the supervision of District Ayush Officer Dr Rajneesh and Dr Lalit Saini. A total of 380 outpatient consultations were conducted during the camp. Mayor Suman Bahmani and BJP leaders Madan Chauhan, Kapil Manish Garg and Nischal Chaudhary were among the attendees of the camp.