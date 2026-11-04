Haryana BJP President Archana Gupta visited Ambala Cantonment and reviewed the arrangements being made for the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 5. She held a meeting with party leaders and workers and also visited the venue being prepared for the public gathering.

She stated that November 5 would be a day of national celebration for both Haryana and the entire country. She said the historic occasion would honour the countless brave martyrs and unsung freedom fighters who sacrificed everything during the Revolt of 1857. The Shaheed Smarak is dedicated to the struggle, sacrifice and valour of those heroes whose contributions did not receive the recognition they deserved in history.

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The Martyrs’ Memorial in Ambala stands as a symbol of this national commitment. The arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the historic memorial is a matter of great pride and honour for the entire state of Haryana.

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She remarked that the memorial would serve as an important medium to acquaint future generations with the country’s freedom struggle, the indomitable courage of the revolutionaries, their supreme sacrifices and the spirit of patriotism. The memorial would not only remind people of the country’s glorious history but also inspire the youth towards national service and patriotism. She urged party office-bearers and workers to ensure maximum public participation in the event and disseminate information about the programme among the masses.

During an inspection of Gandhi Ground, she reviewed the arrangements, including the stage, seating, traffic management, parking, security, drinking water and other essential facilities. She emphasised the need for coordination between officials and party office-bearers to ensure that all preparations were completed in a timely manner. She further stressed that attendees should not face any inconvenience and that all arrangements must be well-organised and function smoothly.