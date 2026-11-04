DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / BJP state prez reviews arrangements for Amit Shah's visit in Ambala

BJP state prez reviews arrangements for Amit Shah's visit in Ambala

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:32 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta interacts with the officials and party in Ambala Cantonment.
Advertisement

Haryana BJP President Archana Gupta visited Ambala Cantonment and reviewed the arrangements being made for the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 5. She held a meeting with party leaders and workers and also visited the venue being prepared for the public gathering.

She stated that November 5 would be a day of national celebration for both Haryana and the entire country. She said the historic occasion would honour the countless brave martyrs and unsung freedom fighters who sacrificed everything during the Revolt of 1857. The Shaheed Smarak is dedicated to the struggle, sacrifice and valour of those heroes whose contributions did not receive the recognition they deserved in history.

Advertisement

The Martyrs’ Memorial in Ambala stands as a symbol of this national commitment. The arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the historic memorial is a matter of great pride and honour for the entire state of Haryana.

Advertisement

She remarked that the memorial would serve as an important medium to acquaint future generations with the country’s freedom struggle, the indomitable courage of the revolutionaries, their supreme sacrifices and the spirit of patriotism. The memorial would not only remind people of the country’s glorious history but also inspire the youth towards national service and patriotism. She urged party office-bearers and workers to ensure maximum public participation in the event and disseminate information about the programme among the masses.

During an inspection of Gandhi Ground, she reviewed the arrangements, including the stage, seating, traffic management, parking, security, drinking water and other essential facilities. She emphasised the need for coordination between officials and party office-bearers to ensure that all preparations were completed in a timely manner. She further stressed that attendees should not face any inconvenience and that all arrangements must be well-organised and function smoothly.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts