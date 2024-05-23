BJP steals the show on road, Congress banks on personal connect in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 22

With just two days left for the elections, the candidates for the Karnal Lok Sabha elections and Karnal Assembly bypoll have ramped up their efforts, engaging in a spell of activities including roadshows, door-to-door outreach and ‘nukkad’ meetings.

Former CM and BJP candidate for Karnal Lok Sabha Manohar Lal Khattar, along with BJP candidate for Karnal Assembly segment and CM Nayab Singh Saini, held a massive roadshow in the city.

Accompanied by the Great Khali, the trio rode in an open vehicle, moving through various roads and lanes of the city, followed by party workers in a large convoy of bikes, cars, tractors and other vehicles, who were chanting slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mati ki Jai’.

The roadshow started from Mehta Farm and ended at Ramlila Ground after crossing different parts of the city. Meanwhile, they were welcomed by people with flower showers. Charging the party workers, Khattar and Saini exhorted them to continue their spirit till the voting is over.

“Workers are the backbone of the party. Their enthusiasm charges us,” said Khattar, adding that the BJP will win all 10 seats of Haryana and one seat of Karnal Assembly with a huge margin.

Saini urged the party workers to ensure the victory of both the seats with a record margin. “The efforts of the party workers will ensure victory for us with a historical mandate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja conducted a series of personal meetings , urging people to vote for Congress to bring about a change and development. Budhiraja highlighted pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation, accusing Khattar of failing to address these problems effectively related to youth, farmers and other sections of society.

Meanwhile, Trilochan Singh, the Congress candidate for the Karnal Assembly segment, focused on door-to-door campaigning, connecting personally with voters. He said the Congress will win both the seats of Karnal with a huge margin as people were supporting the Congress.

INLD-backed NCP candidate Maratha Virender Verma held a series of “nukar’ meetings across the district. Verma emphasised his local roots and urged voters to elect him as their representative, promising them a better future. BSP candidate Inderjeet Singh and JJP candidate Devender Kadian along with other candidates in the fray also gave a final push to their campaign.

