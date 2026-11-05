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Home / Haryana / BJP steps up mobilisation for Amit Shah’s Karnal padyatra

BJP steps up mobilisation for Amit Shah’s Karnal padyatra

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:12 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Police and other officials review preparations in Karnal ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit.
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The BJP has intensified efforts to mobilise a large turnout for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s November 5 ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ padyatra in Karnal, with senior party leaders holding a series of meetings to finalise organisational arrangements and ensure maximum participation.

State BJP president Archana Gupta has already held several meetings with party office-bearers, urging them to mobilise workers and bring people to the programme in large numbers.

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Meanwhile, on Wednesday, BJP state organisational general secretary Pawan Rana and state general secretary Gopal Sharma held meetings with party leaders at the BJP district office, Karan Kamal. Along with district president Parveen Lather, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, who is also the convenor of the padyatra, and Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, they reviewed the preparations, discussed arrangements for the programme and coordinated the participation of party workers.

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Gupta said Amit Shah’s visit was a matter of pride and enthusiasm for Karnal. She called upon party workers to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and work collectively to make the padyatra a grand success.

“The BJP’s strength lies in its strong organisation and committed cadre,” she said, adding that coordination among office-bearers and workers was essential to ensure maximum public participation.

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Anand said the padyatra would be successful, as party workers and leaders were enthusiastic about it.

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