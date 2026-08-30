BJP suppressing voice of Opposition: Dushyant Chautala

Former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday accused the BJP of suppressing the Opposition’s voice in Parliament and state Assemblies, alleging that the opposition leaders were being removed from proceedings to avoid questions on key issues.

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Chautala made the remarks while addressing villagers at Shakkar Mandori during a two-day public outreach programme in the Ellenabad Assembly constituency.

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He said the country had witnessed major political changes and claimed that young people were increasingly aware of the political issues. He also criticised the BJP government over fuel prices, saying crude oil prices had fallen globally but petrol and diesel prices had not been reduced accordingly.

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Raising farmers’ concerns, Chautala said paddy growers in the region were facing losses due to inadequate monsoon rainfall and low water levels in the Ghaggar river. He demanded that the government declare the affected paddy crop drought-hit and compensate the farmers.

He said people wanted a change and the Congress was facing internal differences.

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He also alleged that poor families were facing difficulties after yellow ration cards were cancelled. Referring to protests by patwaris and sanitation workers, he blamed state government policies for the situation.

As part of his outreach, Chautala later visited several villages in the Ellenabad constituency, including Makhosarani, Rupana Bishnoian, Rupana Ganja, Chaharwala, Jogiwala, Rampura Bagrian, Kagadana, Shahpuria, Tarkanwali and Nathusari Kalan.