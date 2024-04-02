BJP takes lead in Lok Sabha poll campaign

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 1

The BJP has taken the lead in campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections by announcing its candidates for all 10 seats in the state and kick-starting canvassing for all of them.

Having been in power for two consecutive terms in Haryana, the BJP does face the anti-incumbency factor though it has tried to neutralise it to some extent by replacing two-time CM Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini.

Political analysts point out that with the installation of Saini as CM, the BJP leadership has tried to woo OBC voters. “The BJP poll managers believe that the Punjabi community (to which Khattar belongs) is already in their favour,” observe analysts.

On the other hand, the Congress continues to grapple with its internal issues like rampant factionalism and infighting, besides the lack of a party organisation in the state.

While the BJP has already started campaigning for its nominees in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is yet to finalise its candidates.

“We have been assigned specific duties by the party leadership as part of micro-management till the booth level and all of us are doing our best to ensure victory of our candidate,” said a BJP leader.

Political observers maintain that time of starting the poll campaign may not matter as much as the image of the candidate. “The Haryana voters are well aware of the political system and measure the candidates on the basis of their conduct,” said Dr Rajendra Sharma, a political science professor at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak.

