BJP to boost IT network up to booth level in Panipat

BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta today said the party’s IT infrastructure would be strengthened up to the Shakti Kendra level, with IT heads appointed at each Shakti Kendra and trained associates prepared at every booth.

She was addressing a state-level meeting of district IT heads at the BJP district office, ‘Shyam Kamal’, here. Gupta held detailed discussions on strengthening the IT department from the state to the booth level, disseminating information about government schemes and organisational activities, and ensuring accurate reporting of party programmes.

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Gupta said the BJP IT team would be expanded up to the Shakti Kendra level and WhatsApp groups created up to the booth level. These groups would be used to disseminate information about public welfare schemes of the Union government, campaigns of the BJP’s national organisation, programmes of the Haryana Government and activities of the state BJP among party workers and the general public.

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Gupta directed the party’s IT and organisational workers to ensure that the recently launched Namo Seva Portal reached every household.