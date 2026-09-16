BJP to celebrate PM Modi’s 25 years of public life

Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday would be observed as ‘Seva Sankalp Month’ this year and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini would launch the campaign at a state-level programme in Mahendragarh on September 17.

“The BJP’s core objective is to reach the person standing at the last rung of society. Keeping this objective in mind, the campaign will focus on taking government services to the people, for which 12 different models have been prepared,” he said while addressing a press conference on the ‘Seva Sankalp’ campaign in Narnaul on Tuesday.

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He said the national-level programme was being organised to mark 25 years of PM Modi’s public service. He had served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years and had now completed 12 consecutive years as the Prime Minister.

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Narbir said the Prime Minister had a special affection for southern Haryana. He recalled that PM Modi had been declared the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate on September 13, followed by a massive public rally in Rewari on September 15, just two days later.

On the occasion, BJP district president Yatender Rao said that during the month-long campaign, party workers would undertake public service activities across the district. A yatra arriving from Vadnagar would receive a grand welcome in the district on September 27, he added.

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Meanwhile, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali stated that a programme honouring martyrs and acknowledging military service was also scheduled for September 17. On the same day, a district-level event would commence at Maharshi Chyavan Government Medical College, Koriawas, featuring a grand lamp-lighting ceremony.

“A massive 108-metre-long rangoli will be created in the district, representing Mahendragarh in a national-level competition. Similarly, competitions such as speech contests and painting events will be organised in schools and colleges. In addition to these, the district administration will conduct various other activities, and camps will be organised by the departments concerned,” she added.

Public welfare programmes to be organised

Yamunanagar: BJP state chief spokesperson Dr Sanjay Sharma said on the occasion of completion of 25 years of public life of PM Modi, the BJP would run ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17.

He said in this month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the Haryana Government and the BJP would coordinate with the general public and ensure the participation of social, religious and educational institutions.

“Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, various programmes related to service, public welfare and help to the needy will be organised across the state,” Sharma said addressing a press conference in Yamunanagar on Tuesday.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday fell on September 17 and the BJP had been celebrating this day as ‘Seva Diwas’ every year. “This year, to mark the completion of 25 years of Modi's public life as a public servant, the Seva Diwas events will not be limited to just one day, but will be organised extensively throughout the month,” said Sanjay Sharma.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given top priority to service, dedication, and national interest in his public life.

“Today, India is establishing a strong presence among the world's major economies and is moving towards becoming a $5 trillion economy. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has confidently progressed and distinguished itself on the global stage. India has promoted the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and has given the message of world peace, cooperation and human welfare,” said Sanjay Sharma.

He said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the Central Government had prioritised the welfare of the poor, the underprivileged, women, farmers, youth, and every section of society. “The campaign aims to bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pray for his long and healthy life,” said Sharma.

BJP district president Rajesh Sapra said the BJP’s Yamunanagar district organisation had completed preparations for all programmes.

BJP state secretary Madan Chauhan said the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ would be made a public participation campaign, ensuring the participation of every section of society. He called on every Haryana resident to become a part of this sacred campaign and ignite the light of service in their homes, villages and regions.