BJP to go it alone in the urban local body polls in Haryana, says Om Prakash Dhankar

Deepender Deswal

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 28

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar said that the party will go it alone in the urban local body elections scheduled in the state shortly.

After discussion in the state executive body and the election committee of the party held in Hisar on Saturday, it has been decided that BJP will contest the elections to the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committee alone instead of its alliance partner in the government in Haryana.

He said that the party has decided to contest the polls on party symbols in municipalities. The decision to contest the polls on party symbols in the municipal committees and wards will be left to the local units of the party.

The party election committee will hold a meeting in Panchkula on June 1 to take a decision.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Dhankar said that the state executive committee in its meeting expressed sympathy with the former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala due to his old age who has been awarded four years jail term in connection with the disproportionate assets case while adding that the decision has come out a loud message for all regarding corruption cases.

Addressing a press conference during the state executive meeting held in the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) here, Dhankar stated, “The meeting of the state executive body has sympathises with the former CM due to his old age at personal level. But the decision is a big message for those in politics or business or any other fields on the issue of corruption”, he said.

The state party president said that the BJP and JJP coalition government is doing a good job. The BJP state president said that the coalition government in Haryana is doing a good job and the BJP-JJP alliance is doing fine.

When asked about the controversy revolving around statements critical to the state government by Rohtak MP Dr Arvind Sharma, state party president said that there are personal and social aspirations to become the chief minister. But there is a gap in aspirations and reality in electoral democracy.

He said that the Rohtak MP should have taken up the issues which he aspires to raise at the party platform and not in a way he has done recently. “It is not right to cross the maryada as there is a line of maryada in the party.

When asked about the controversy about the tussle between two senior IAS officers, he said that the government is very serious on the issue of corruption and no one is out of the purview of the probe.

Reacting on the former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme, he said that the weak leadership of the Congress is a problem for the party. Moreover, the Congress at the state level is yet to decide whether to contest the urban local body polls on symbol or the photos of which of the state party leaders should feature on the posters etc. on the AAP, he said the party is at the entry level.

