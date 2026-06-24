BJP to hold three events to mark Emergency anniversary in Haryana 

The BJP will hold three separate programmes in Rohtak, Faridabad and Panchkula on June 25 to mark the 51st anniversary of the Emergency imposed during the then Congress regime in 1975.

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Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will grace the Rohtak event and Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the Faridabad programme, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest at the Panchkula function.

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“In Rohtak event, democracy warriors and their family members from 11 districts who fought to protect democracy during the Emergency will be felicitated by Union Minister while the BJP state president Archana Gupta will preside over the function,” said BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar

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He added that June 25, 1975, could never be forgotten as the Emergency was imposed in the country on that day, leading to unprecedented restrictions on democratic institutions, civil rights and freedom of expression.

“The Emergency was not merely an attempt to suppress political opponents but was an organised attack on the Constitution, judiciary, press and democratic values. Lakhs of people were jailed, censorship was imposed on the media, and the fundamental rights of citizens were effectively curtailed,” he added.

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Dhankar pointed out that the selection of Rohtak also holds special historical significance. During the Emergency, several prominent leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, Sikander Bakht and George Fernandes, were lodged in the Rohtak jail.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia said the decision taken by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe June 25 every year as “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” is an important step towards giving national recognition to the struggles of democracy activists.