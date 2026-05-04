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Home / Haryana / BJP to issue notice to Bishnoi for his remarks: Badoli

BJP to issue notice to Bishnoi for his remarks: Badoli

Had criticised MP Sharma for her comments on his father

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
ambala, Updated At : 03:52 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli today said that the party will issue a notice to former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi over his social media post, in which he criticised his own party while expressing resentment at remarks made by MP Rekha Sharma about his father and former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.Badoli was in Ambala to campaign for BJP candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections.
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Responding to media queries, Badoli said: “Chaudhary Bhajan Lal served as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a long time, but it is not necessary that the son is like the father. Rekha Sharma made no personal allegations against Chaudhary Bhajan Lal. I have already clarified that it was a political meeting and there was a mistake in her choice of words. The way Kuldeep Bishnoi chose to stretch this issue on social media, a notice will be issued to seek his response.”

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Bishnoi had expressed unhappiness with both Rekha Sharma and Mohan Lal Badoli.

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Badoli further stated that the sentiments of voters across Haryana are firmly in favour of the BJP. Elections are being held at seven locations in the state, and he claimed that a “triple-engine” BJP government is poised to be formed in all places, with candidates expected to secure victory by large margins.

He added that the public has already made up its mind to support BJP candidates across wards, as well as the mayoral candidate. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Saini, continuous development work is being carried out, and basic amenities have been significantly strengthened.

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Commenting on personal remarks made by Congress leaders against BJP’s mayoral candidate Akshita Saini, Badoli said that many political parties and leaders have developed a habit of using undignified language.

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