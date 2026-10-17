BJP to launch ‘Loktantra Bachao, Bheedtantra Hatao’ campaign in Haryana from October 22: Dr Archana Gupta

BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta today said the party will hold a ‘Loktantra Bachao, Bheedtantra Hatao’ campaign in Haryana from October 22 to November 5 to give a befitting reply to the alleged attempts by the INDIA bloc and CJP to create instability and chaos in the country.

Dr Gupta held an online interaction with Shakti Kendra pramukhs, in-charges, elected representatives, district presidents and district in-charges from the BJP office ‘Amb Kamal’ on Saturday.

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She said, “As part of this campaign, BJP workers will conduct door-to-door outreach to counter the opposition’s misleading propaganda — including claims regarding the SIR — by presenting factual information. The INDIA bloc and CJP have formed an alliance that effectively serves the interests of anti-social forces. The opposition is consistently attempting to sow distrust among the public towards constitutional institutions and is encouraging disregard for the rule of law.”

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She alleged that there is a deliberate effort to undermine the credibility of institutions such as the Supreme Court, Election Commission and Armed Forces by casting doubt on them. BJP intends to respond in a democratic and fact-based manner.

The state president said BJP has always upheld democracy and respected constitutional institutions. The opposition’s irresponsible politics and attempts to incite chaos will now be exposed. The party will hold various programmes at the state, district, mandal and booth levels, and workers will strive to strengthen public faith in democracy and reveal the truth behind the opposition’s misleading narratives.

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Interacting with mediapersons, Dr Archana Gupta said newly appointed Haryana BJP state in-charge Smriti Irani and co-in-charge Dr Bhola Singh will visit the state party office, ‘Panchkamal’, in Panchkula on October 22 and 23.

During the visit, nine to ten meetings will be held to focus on strengthening the organisation and reviewing organisational activities. These meetings will be attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, ministers, MLAs, MPs and Union Ministers.

On the occasion, state general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana, BJP district chief Mandeep Rana, former minister of state Aseem Goel and several other BJP leaders were present.