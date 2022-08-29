BJP to launch outreach drive in Haryana

Chandigarh, August 28
The Haryana unit of the BJP will launch a massive outreach drive ahead of the forthcoming elections to the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs).
BJP’s national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to the state from September 2. “Nadda’s visit will help gear up party workers for the upcoming PRI elections,” said OP Dhankar, Haryana state BJP president.On September 2, Nadda would address a mandal-level meeting at Mullana in Ambala. He would also address a rally in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha segment at Kaithal, Dhankar added.
Party cadres would provide a feedback to the leadership about the beneficiaries and prospective beneficiaries of various schemes of the Centre and state government. Nadda will also hold a meeting of the BJP core group and a meeting with BJP-JJP alliance leaders.
