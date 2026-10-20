BJP to launch ‘Save Democracy’ drive from October 22

The BJP has formulated a strategy to counter what it describes as repeated attempts by the Opposition to question the credibility of constitutional institutions and undermine public confidence in the democratic system.

Acting on the directions of the national leadership, the Haryana BJP, under the leadership of state president Archana Gupta, will launch the ‘Save Democracy, End Mob Rule’ (Loktantra Bachao, Bheedtantra Hatao) campaign from October 22 to November 5.

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The BJP will present “fact-based responses” to the “propaganda” by the Opposition regarding the Election Commission, SIR of electoral rolls, accuracy of voter lists, and functioning of democratic institutions.

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The party will hold press conferences, foot marches, public meetings, youth conventions, and student competitions across Haryana.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the party state president and MLAs, etc., will participate in the campaign. Leaders designated by the national leadership will also be assigned responsibilities for various programmes.

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The ‘Rashtra Chintan Samvad’ programmes will be organised at the Assembly constituency level. Each programme will bring together 200 distinguished citizens from the respective constituency for discussions on a range of issues.

Smriti Irani to hold meetings on Oct 22, 23

State incharge Smriti Irani and co-incharge Dr Bhola Singh will hold meetings at the party’s headquarters in Panchkula on October 22 and 23. The meeting would discuss strengthening of the party, improve coordination between the government and the organisation, and formulate strategies for upcoming programmes. Discussions will also focus on public outreach and programme implementation.