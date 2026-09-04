BJP to observe ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Haryana from September 17 to October 17

BJP state president Archana Gupta on Friday said the party will observe the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17, to mark the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public service journey as a festival.

During the campaign, a series of programmes focused on social service, public outreach, youth participation and the resolve for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ will be organised in Haryana. The BJP workers will reach out to every beneficiary and the general public across the state and apprise them of the achievements, policies and schemes of the Central and state governments.

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Archana Gupta, while addressing a district-level workshop organised in Ambala, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public life has not been a journey for power, but rather a journey of service, dedication and nation-building. The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ aims to take this spirit of service to every section of society and unite the general public with the resolve for a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

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She said this month-long campaign will kick off on September 17 with the ‘Aashirwad ka Diya’ programme. At the booth level, BJP workers will light lamps with their families and involve beneficiary families of various Central and state government welfare schemes in the campaign. Responsibilities will be assigned to workers from district in-charges to booth in-charges to ensure effective participation in the programme at every booth.

Gupta stated drawing and speech competitions will be organised at the school level under the ‘Bachchon ke Sapnon ka Bharat’ programme, where children and youth will present their visions and ideas for the India of their dreams. Meanwhile, through the ‘Namo Seva Gatha’, street plays will be used to convey Prime Minister Modi’s 25 years of service, welfare schemes and the transformations witnessed in the country to the masses.

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The ‘Aangan ka Utsav’ programme will be held to honour Anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHA workers who play a crucial role in women’s health and nutrition. This three-day event will recognise the contributions of these women who are instrumental in delivering health, nutrition and government scheme benefits to the most marginalised sections of society.

She further informed the ‘Kahani Badlav Ki’ campaign will showcase real-life stories of people who have benefited from the Modi government’s schemes through videos. Similarly, various other programmes such as ‘Jyoti Seva Yatra’, ‘Seva Mera Abhiyan’, ‘Seva Setu Abhiyan’, ‘Rangoli Rashtra Ke Naam’, ‘National Innovation Challenge’ and ‘Jansevak Mahakumbh’ will be organised during the month-long campaign.

She called upon the party workers not to limit the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ merely to organising events; instead, transform it into a movement that fosters dialogue with every family, ensures schemes reach every eligible person and connects every citizen to the resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

BJP district president Mandeep Rana, district in-charge Madan Chauhan, former Minister of State Aseem Goel, Santosh Sarwan, Pawan Saini and several other BJP leaders attended the event.