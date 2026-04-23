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Home / Haryana / BJP to organise 36-hour training drive for party workers across 27 districts

BJP to organise 36-hour training drive for party workers across 27 districts

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Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:43 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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BJP leader Mohan Badoli and others speak to the press in Rohtak.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a 36-hour special training programme across all 27 organisational districts after the municipal elections scheduled for May 10, aimed at strengthening organisational efficiency, improve coordination and preparing party workers for future responsibilities.

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Briefing the media after a key organisational meeting held at the BJP state office “Mangal Kamal” here on Wednesday, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli said district presidents and office-bearers from all 27 organisational districts were assigned specific responsibilities during the meeting.

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“The upcoming training programme will cover 12 different topics in detail to enhance the organisational capabilities of party workers. Six workers from each district have been selected and assigned special roles so they can further strengthen the party at the grassroots level in their respective areas. The BJP has already completed training programmes across all 377 organisational mandals in the state,” said Badoli.

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The BJP state president also asserted that the party would contest the municipal elections on its symbol and expressed confidence of a “100 per cent victory.” “Elections for mayor and ward councillors in urban bodies, as well as polls in Rewari Municipal Council, Sampla Municipal Committee, and chairperson posts in Dharuhera and Ukalana, will also be contested on the party’s lotus symbol,” he added.

Badoli said the people of the state were ready for a “triple-engine government” to accelerate development at all levels. He added that with the BJP already in power at the Centre and in the state, local bodies should also come under the party to ensure faster implementation of welfare schemes.

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He further said the party would soon release its list of candidates for the upcoming elections, adding that every BJP worker remained committed to reaching government schemes to the last person in society.

Senior party leaders, including organisation secretary Phanindranath Sharma, state general secretaries Surendra Poonia and Dr Archana Gupta, along with members of the central training team Ajay Mahawar, Madan Goyal, and Bharat Bhushan Juyal, were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP state media co-incharge Shamsher Kharak expressed confidence that the party would secure a one-sided victory in the upcoming urban local bodies’ elections, asserting that people recognised the BJP as the only party capable of ensuring unbiased and overall development.

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