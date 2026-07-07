BJP to strengthen party activities in Rohtak, Sirsa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will intensify its organisational activities in the Rohtak and Sirsa parliamentary constituencies, both currently represented by Congress MPs, ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections. Newly appointed Haryana BJP president, Archana Gupta announced the strategy while interacting with mediapersons after her welcome function at the New Grain Market on Tuesday.

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Gupta said the BJP would focus on strengthening its organisation and expanding its outreach in both constituencies. “My constant focus will remain on Rohtak and Sirsa and I will visit these constituencies frequently. We will further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and work with renewed vigour to ensure the lotus blooms in both seats in the next Lok Sabha elections," she added. Earlier, while addressing a gathering, the state BJP president launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the party’s "Babu-Beta" model had promoted nepotism, dynastic politics and regionalism in Haryana.

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She alleged that corruption had peaked during the previous Congress regime and that Haryana’s identity had become more associated with scams than development. In contrast, she claimed, the BJP government had strengthened cadre-based politics by giving importance to party workers in both the organisation and the government.

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Gupta further alleged that the Congress had consistently betrayed all sections of society during its tenure in power. Calling upon party workers, she urged them to ensure the Congress's complete rout in the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and secure BJP victories in all four Assembly constituencies of Rohtak district as well as the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat. “During the Congress regime, farmers' land was acquired and benefits were extended to certain individuals. The Congress will never be forgiven by the farming community of Haryana,” she said.

Earlier, party workers accorded a warm welcome to Dr Gupta at Makrauli Toll Plaza, Vita Chowk, Jind Chowk, Hisar Chowk and Valmiki Chowk, with drum beats, flower showers and enthusiastic slogans. Former ministers Manish Grover and Krishan Murti Hooda, BJP leader Satish Nandal, Renu Dabla and BJP state media co-incharge Shamsher Kharak were among those present on the occasion.