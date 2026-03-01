BJP tried to bribe MLAs: Haryana Cong on poll eve; files plaint

A day before polling for two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, the Congress on Sunday alleged that “senior BJP leaders” had tried to bribe some of its MLAs to influence votes in the high-stakes contest involving three candidates.

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The party claimed to have filed a complaint with the Himachal Pradesh police, where its MLAs are camping ahead of the election that has become a prestige battle between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

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Haryana Congress general secretary in-charge BK Hariprasad levelled the allegations, saying, “The BJP has tried to bribe some of our MLAs to cast their vote in its favour. Some key BJP leaders have spoken to our MLAs and are pressuring them. FIRs have been filed in Karnataka earlier for similar reasons. We have given our complaint to the Himachal police.” He, however, refused to divulge details and said, “We will let you know once the FIR has been filed.”

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Dismissing the charge, state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli said, “None of our leaders have approached Congress MLAs. They only know each other from their interactions in the Vidhan Sabha. Such claims go on to show that the Congress lacks faith in its own MLAs and simply wants to blame the BJP.”

The Shimla police, in a statement issued this evening, also said no such “bribery” complaint had been received so far.

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Congress leaders said the complaint was filed in Himachal as the alleged calls were received while the MLAs were camping in the hill state ahead of polling. They have shifted base from Shimla to Kasauli and are expected to arrive in Chandigarh tomorrow morning, heading directly to Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda’s residence. From there, they will proceed to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha where polling will take place.

“All Congress MLAs are united and the nefarious designs of the BJP will be defeated in the Rajya Sabha poll. Top leaders of the ruling party tried to influence some of our MLAs and will now pay the price. The police will deal with them,” said Congress Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, who is accompanying the MLAs.

Though both the BJP and the Congress have the required 31 MLAs each to send one MP each to the Rajya Sabha, given their strength in the 90-member House, the poll became necessary after the BJP’s vice-president and building contractor Satish Nandal entered the fray as an Independent. The BJP has fielded former MP Sanjay Bhatia as its official candidate, while the Congress has nominated Dalit activist Karamvir Singh Boudh.

The BJP, with a total strength of 48 MLAs, has 17 MLAs to spare for Nandal after its official candidate is elected. Three Independent MLAs have already pledged support to Nandal, while the two INLD MLAs are keeping their cards close to their chest. Traditionally, the INLD has been staunchly opposed to the Congress, meaning it may either support Nandal or abstain from voting. “We will hold a meeting at 11 am on Monday to decide which way our MLAs will vote,” party supremo Abhay Chautala said.

While the election appears to be a formality for the BJP’s official candidate, the real challenge lies for the Congress in keeping its flock of 37 MLAs together and preventing any cross-voting, as seen in the past. In the 2016 Rajya Sabha poll, some Congress votes were declared invalid due to the use of a “wrong” pen, while two votes eventually went in favour of the BJP after one was found invalid.

To avoid cross-voting or any sabotage, the Congress on March 13 moved 31 of its 37 MLAs to Himachal Pradesh. Nandal, speaking to The Tribune, said, “As announced, I have met MLAs across party lines and they have assured me of support.”

While it is an important election for the BJP given that its vice-president is contesting as an Independent, it is also a matter of prestige for former CM Hooda. With BJP-backed Independents winning the seat that was considered to be in the Congress kitty in both 2016 and 2022, this Rajya Sabha election is crucial for Hooda to consolidate his position in the party, counter past setbacks and put the BJP on the defensive.