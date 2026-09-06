BJP used workers’ regularisation falsehood to secure votes in Haryana: Hooda

Former CM and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday accused the BJP of securing votes of Haryana Rozgar Kaushal Nigam (HKRN) workers by lying to them and floating a poll gimmick promising to regularise them until their retirement.

“When the Congress demanded that the BJP fulfil its promise, the CM said in the House that the ‘HKRN’ is merely an alternative arrangement and employees working under it can be removed from their jobs at any time. The government has exposed its falsehood before the entire state,” said Hooda, addressing a press conference in Rohtak.

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On the issues of the state’s sportspersons, Hooda said it was ultimately the Congress party’s policy that held up in court. “Medal-winning athletes eventually had to be appointed to HCS and HPS posts. It is unfortunate that these athletes had to wage a legal battle for eight years to secure their due rights. The BJP government made every possible effort to deny them their positions, dignity and entitlements. However, the Punjab and Haryana HC delivered a stinging rebuke to the BJP government by ordering the appointment of these athletes to HCS and HPS roles under the policy formulated by the Congress government. Furthermore, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the government,” he said, adding that the sequence of events had exposed the BJP’s anti-athlete mindset.

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“It is not just athletes, this government harbours hostility towards Haryana’s employees, contractual staff and unemployed youth. This explains why, despite court rulings from the HC to the Supreme Court, upholding the regularisation policy framed by the then Congress government, the BJP government remains unwilling to regularise the services of protesting guest teachers,” said Hooda.

Hooda said the state presently carried a debt burden of Rs 5.53 lakh crore. “The situation is so dire that the government is forced to take new loans to pay instalments on existing debt. According to a report by the Centre, Haryana has slipped to the 14th position among 18 major states in terms of fiscal health,” he added.