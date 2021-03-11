BJP versus JJP in Gannaur civic poll

BJP versus JJP in Gannaur civic poll

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, June 9

The ruling alliance partners, the BJP and the JJP, will be in direct contest for the post of chairman in the Gannaur Municipal Committee election. A total of eight candidates are in fray for chairman seat here while 51 candidates are in fray for councilor post in 16 wards.

As many as 32,632 voters — 17334 male and 15298 female — in 17 wards would elect their candidates.

Khushbu Jain has been elected councillor of Ward 3 unanimously. The BJP has fielded Arun Tyagi for the chairman post while the JJP has fielded Sunil Lambu. However, the JJP is not contesting election on its party symbol but JJP leaders, including district president Padam Singh Dahiya was present during the nomination of Sunil Lambu.

The INLD has fielded Dheer Singh Panwar, AAP candidate is Sunita Valmiki while Satprakash Sharma, Poonam Lata, Balram Kaushik and Arun are in fray for chairman seat as independent candidate.

In Gohana, BJP has fielded Rajni Virmani for the top post, while AAP has fielded Ashok Jain, Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) has fielded Arun Kumar. Sunil Mehta alias Shashi Kumar, Raj Kumar Sharma alias Jorawar Singh, Prateek Lathwal, Babita Rani, Narender Kumar, Manish Jale, Sooraj Singh and Nitesh are independent candidates in the council.

Although the Congress has not fielded a candidate on the party symbol but Gohana is considered to be a bastion of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The party might support an independent candidate to win the chairman seat, the sources in the Congress said. Besides, 83 candidates are fray for councilor post in 22 wards while Ram Singh Saini of ward 18 has been elected unanimously.

In Kundli, 10,783 voters — 6516 male and 4267 female — would cast their votes to elect the chairman and members from 14 wards. Five candidates are in fray for the top post while 49 candidates for councilor for 14 wards.

In fray for top spot

11 candidates in Gohana municipal council, eight in Gannaur municipal committee, five in Kundli municipal committee are in fray for chairman post

