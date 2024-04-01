BJP ‘violating’ model code: Congress leader’s plaint to EC

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 31

Satpal Kaushik, former spokesperson of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee and Congress leader, wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), stating that the Haryana Government was violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

He said after the announcement of the conduct of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP expanded the Cabinet in the state, thus blatantly violating the code of conduct. He further said the programme was held at Raj Bhawan on government expenses.

“It was an election campaign for the BJP. Senior officials openly participated in the programme that was organised in violation of the poll code,” said Kaushik.

He said there was no permanent Chief Secretary and Home Secretary in the state.

In the absence of permanent officers, one could not expect to conduct a fair election, he added.

Kaushik also requested the ECI to pay attention to the issues raised by him in the letter and make arrangements for the conduct of fair and smooth elections in the state.

