BJP wants to divide the country, but we’ll fight it: State Cong chief

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan said that there is a need to save the Constitution and to convey this message to the people.

“BJP has divided the country. It wants to do politics by dividing the country. We have to fight it out,” said Udai Bhan while participating in the ‘Save Constitution’ programme organised by the Congress in Jagadhri today.

Programme coordinator Jagadhri MLA Akram Khan; and co-convener of the event and former party candidate from Yamunanagar Raman Tyagi welcomed Bhan and Ambala MP Varun Mullana. Besides other leaders, Sadhaura Congress MLA Renu Bala was also present on the occasion.

Udai Bhan said that in the elections, women were promised Rs 2,100 by the BJP, but after eight months, nothing had been given to them. He alleged that the BJP had gained power on the basis of fake votes, fake BPL cards and other fake issues.

He said that the government had not taken any action on the Pahalgam attack till date. He said that the Pulwama attack had not even been investigated till now.

“There are many such attacks which are still in cold storage,” said Udai Bhan.

He added that the government only wanted to grab votes by dividing the people, but this was not going to happen now.

He said that there was already a dispute going on between Punjab and Haryana regarding the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal. “Now, a new dispute has come up regarding the Bhakra Water Board due to which Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with the police personnel, locked a room at the Nangal dam from where water is regulated. This controversy has become more heated,” said Udai Bhan.

He said that a case should be registered against the Chief Minister of Punjab for locking the room at the Nangal dam.

He made it clear that he was with the Haryana BJP regarding the fight for water.

Congress MP Varun Mullana said that the Chief Minister of Punjab had no right to stop water like this. “If action is taken against Mann, I am with the state government but injustice to the people of the state will not be allowed,” said Mullana.