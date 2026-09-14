Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) National patron Prof Sampat Singh launched a sharp attack on the Haryana BJP government, alleging that the state's public education system was weakened.

During a press conference at the party headquarters in Chandigarh on Monday, he cited the lack of infrastructure, vacant posts of teachers, administrative negligence and cuts in education budget.

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Prof Sampat Singh claimed that over the past 12 years, nearly 5,000 government primary schools had either been shut down or merged with other schools. As a result, hundreds of schools now have fewer than 10 students, while more than 1,000 schools are functioning with only one teacher each.

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He said around 6,000 government pre-primary Smart Play-Way schools were being run from village community halls (chaupals) and old-age homes, often lacking adequate infrastructure and trained teachers. He alleged that regular recruitment of primary and other teachers had virtually come to a halt since 2014. Subsequently, he said, the government began declaring teachers “surplus”, citing declining student enrolment—a situation he attributed to its own mismanagement.

At the secondary and senior secondary levels, he said Haryana has more than 1,22,000 sanctioned teaching posts, of which approximately 40,971 posts (34 per cent) are vacant. He also criticised the practice of assigning teachers non-academic duties such as Booth Level Officer (BLO) responsibilities, saying it adversely affects education.

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Prof Sampat Singh described the condition of higher education as 'equally alarming.' He stated that Haryana's 186 government colleges are facing a serious institutional crisis, with nearly 60 per cent of assistant professor posts lying vacant. He alleged that several colleges operate from dilapidated buildings, temple rooms and tin sheds.

He claimed that enrolment in government colleges has fallen to just 29 per cent and that some colleges have only single-digit student strength. According to him, 53 colleges enrolled fewer than 50 students. Out of 8,137 sanctioned lecturer posts, only 3,303 are filled, leaving around 60 per cent vacancies. Providing enrolment figures, he said the government had targeted admissions to 2,30,491 seats in government colleges during the 2024-25 academic session, but only 1,27,901 seats were filled. In the current academic session, the government reportedly reduced the number of available seats to 1,11,776, of which only 32,633 have been filled so far.

Prof Sampat Singh also blamed the government's declining financial commitment to education for the deterioration of the sector. He claimed that education's share in the state budget had fallen from 13.37 per cent in 2013-14 to 8.15 per cent at present. He further alleged that Haryana had slipped to the 20th position nationally in literacy rankings.

He said cuts in education spending amounted to compromising the future of coming generations. He urged the government to strengthen institutional infrastructure at schools and colleges, launch large-scale recruitment drives to fill teaching vacancies, and ensure that education receives at least 15 per cent of the total state budget.

State spokesperson Dr Satbir Saini and office secretary Nachhattar Singh Malhan were also present during the press conference.