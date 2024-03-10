BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats, says national gen secy Vijayvargiya

Kurukshetra, March 9
BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya today said to achieve the target of 400 plus seats, it was necessary to win all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana, and he was confident the party would win all seats. He was here to hold a cluster-level meeting of Kurukshetra, Ambala, Karnal and Sonepat Lok Sabha constituencies at Kurukshetra University.
While addressing the party workers, he called upon tem to meet key voters, strengthen their booths, hold discussions with important personalities and said, “When we work for the party, we are working to strengthen the country.”
He highlighted the issues of Ram Temple, surgical strike, Article 370, and raising of anti-India slogans, and said, “The politicians who patted the back of those who raised anti-India slogans, have formed the INDIA bloc and have been challenging the BJP workers. We have accepted the challenge and have told them with the slogan of 400 paar.”
