BJP wins Ambala ZP chief's post

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 26

Rajesh Kumar, Zila Parishad (ZP) member from ward number1, and Karnail Singh from ward number 11, were unanimously elected chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively, of the Ambala ZP on Monday.

Rajesh Kumar had won the election as an independent candidate, but joined the BJP on Sunday. Karnail had won the election on the BSP symbol. Of the 15-member of the ZP, nine (Rajesh Kumar of ward-1, Manjeet Kaur of ward-2, Mukesh Kumar of ward-7, Ankita of ward-8, Sakshi of ward-10, Karnail Singh of ward-11, Pinki Devi of ward-13, Sukhwinder of ward-14 and Deepika of ward-15) attended the meeting to elect the chairperson and vice-chairperson at the ADC office. The seat of the Ambala ZP chief was reserved for male candidate and the BJP had only two members in the 15-member House and both the members were females (Sakshi and Pinki Devi) due to which the BJP had no chance to win. After Rajesh joined the party, a couple of Independent candidates extended support to him, the BJP got the opportunity to introduce its candidate and win the top post. Kumar said, “I am grateful to the BJP leadership for giving me this opportunity.”