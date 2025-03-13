BJP wins two of three Ambala civic polls, faces loss in Barara

The BJP secured victories in two of the three civic body elections in Ambala, with wins in the Ambala Municipal Corporation mayoral bypoll and the Ambala Sadar Municipal Council election. However, the party faced a setback in the Barara Municipal Committee election, where an Independent candidate emerged victorious.

Key results Ambala Mayor: BJP’s Shailja Sachdeva defeats Congress’s Amisha Chawla by 20,487 votes Ambala Sadar: BJP wins 25 of 32 wards; Swaran Kaur defeats Mandeep Kaur by 26,923 votes Barara: Independent Rajat defeats BJP’s Harjinder Singh by 1,993 votes

BJP candidate Shailja Sachdeva won the Ambala Municipal Corporation mayoral byelection, defeating Congress’s Amisha Chawla by a margin of 20,487 votes. Sachdeva secured 40,620 votes, while Chawla managed 20,133 votes. The election saw a low voter turnout of 31.9%, with only 61,561 votes cast.

BJP leader and former MLA Aseem Goel credited the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. “The people of Ambala have shown their faith in our leadership. With this triple-engine government, the city will witness major development works in the coming days,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to party workers and voters, Sachdeva said, “I dedicate this victory to all those who supported me. I assure the people of Ambala that development works will be carried out at a rapid pace.”

BJP also registered a landslide victory in the Ambala Sadar Municipal Council elections, with Swaran Kaur defeating Independent candidate Mandeep Kaur by 26,923 votes. Swaran Kaur secured 58,891 votes, while Mandeep Kaur received 31,968.

The BJP won 25 out of the 32 municipal wards, securing a strong majority in the House. Independent candidates won seven wards, with four backed by Independent leader Chitra Sarwara and two with Congress affiliations. Notably, the BJP candidate from Ward 24 won uncontested.

The party’s workers celebrated the victories with crackers, sweets and dhol beats. Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij hailed the results as a testament to BJP’s governance. “This success is a reward for the relentless development of Ambala Cantonment. The Opposition has been wiped out and their negative politics rejected outright,” he said.

In Barara, BJP faced a defeat as Independent candidate Rajat defeated BJP’s Harjinder Singh by 1,993 votes. Rajat secured 6,307 votes, while Harjinder Singh got 4,314. The election also decided 16 municipal committee seats, though no party fielded official candidates on their symbols.