BJP wins Zila Parishad chairperson, vice-chairperson in Haryana’s Karnal

Karnal, December 26
The ruling BJP got a significant boost as its leaders won the Zila Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson here on Monday.
Parvesh Kumari and Reena Kharkali were elected unopposed respectively.
The Congress had earlier claimed to have 18 members out of a total 25, but now the BJP won both the seats.
The election process was conducted amidst tight security. Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav chaired the meeting. Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, and BJP district president Yogendra Rana claimed that the whole house showed faith in BJP candidates and elected them unopposed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...