BJP wins Zila Parishad chairperson, vice-chairperson in Haryana’s Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 26

The ruling BJP got a significant boost as its leaders won the Zila Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson here on Monday.

Parvesh Kumari and Reena Kharkali were elected unopposed respectively.

The Congress had earlier claimed to have 18 members out of a total 25, but now the BJP won both the seats.

The election process was conducted amidst tight security. Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav chaired the meeting. Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, and BJP district president Yogendra Rana claimed that the whole house showed faith in BJP candidates and elected them unopposed.

