BJP woos Mewat: Haryana CM promises growth in Punhana

The BJP has signalled a major outreach in the opposition stronghold of Mewat, with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini promising a transformation of the region at a massive rally in Punhana.

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The event marked a political shift in Nuh district, as Chaudhary Javed Khan—son of suspended Congress MLA Mohammad Ilyas—organised the Mewat Vikas Sankalp rally and shared the stage with the CM. Khan’s role in facilitating the BJP platform signals the party’s aggressive push to build a footprint in the Meo-Muslim heartland.

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However, the momentum was shadowed by a notable internal absence. Union Minister and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, whose parliamentary constituency encompasses Nuh, skipped the rally. This marks yet another instance of the Ahirwal leader missing a function hosted by the CM, coming closely on the heels of him skipping the District Grievance Committee meeting in Gurugram. While his team attributed his absence to ill health, party insiders view it as a sign of friction within the state unit.

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Addressing the gathering after being honoured with a traditional turban, Saini said Mewat, once synonymous with political neglect, is entering a new era under the “double-engine” government. “In the years ahead, when Haryana’s development story is written, people will remember Mewat for rewriting history,” he declared, emphasising that nation-building runs through Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, and Taoru, just as much as Delhi.

He emphasised the recent recruitment of 1,494 teachers under the Mewat cadre. He challenged critics to find a single instance of bribery or political influence, noting that 32 local candidates from Punhana alone secured jobs on merit.

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Shifting his focus to the Opposition, he launched an attack on the Congress, accusing it of exploiting youth after running out of genuine issues.

State Industry Minister Rao Narbir Singh spoke about industrial growth around IMT, Sohna, assuring locals that upcoming units would prioritise hiring regional youth.