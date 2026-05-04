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Home / Haryana / BJP workers, leaders in Karnal celebrate party’s victory in Assembly elections

BJP workers, leaders in Karnal celebrate party’s victory in Assembly elections

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta says Mamata Banerjee’s arrogance has led to her downfall

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:21 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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Celebrations at the BJP district office Karan Kamal on Monday.
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Celebrations broke out at the BJP district office Karan Kamal on Monday, as party workers and leaders led by district president Parveen Lather, distributed sweets to mark the party’s strong performance in the recently held Assembly elections across five states particularly in West Bengal.

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They expressed their joy and danced to drum beats while bursting crackers.

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Speaking on the occasion, Lather gave credit to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s welfare-oriented policies. He said this success reflects the victory of BJP’s development-driven politics under Modi’s guidance.

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“The people of West Bengal have rejected politics of fear and corruption, choosing instead the path of progress and welfare,” he said.

District in-charge Bharat Bhushan Juyal congratulated workers, praising their fearless and dedicated efforts in reaching out to the masses.

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He said under the energetic guidance of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, party workers in West Bengal worked tirelessly and courageously, which has been highly commendable.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta described the victory as a reflection of the people’s unwavering faith in Modi.

She said West Bengal’s women voted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee due to her opposition to the Women’s Reservation Bill, adding that her arrogance led to her downfall. She extended her best wishes to the people of West Bengal for their support of the BJP.

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