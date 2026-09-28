BJP workers listen to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Yamunanagar

BJP workers and residents listened to the 138th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday at the residence of Ashok Duggal in Thapar Colony Shakti Kendra.

During the address, PM Modi spoke on several important issues, including citizens’ participation in Census-2027, nutrition, keeping the youth away from drugs, environmental and wildlife conservation, the global promotion of Indian culture, and national security.

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