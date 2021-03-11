BJP works for society, not votes: Rajnath

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 20

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said, “I believe that the BJP is different from other parties as other political parties indulge in politics only to form the government, but the BJP works towards building the society. The BJP has an ideology of its own.” He was addressing BJP workers after inaugurating the state BJP office, Panch Kamal, set up in Mansa Devi Complex here, on Saturday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP state incharge and national general secretary Vinod Tawde, state president Om Prakash Dhankhar, Health and Home Minister Anil Vij, besides MLAs, were among those present.

More party offices being set up A state-level office and other offices will also be set up in 22 districts. The work on the Rohtak office will also be completed soon. —Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief minister

Rajnath said Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had given them a clear ideology, i.e. to work for society. He said Upadhyaya keenly admired the philosophy of “integral humanism”, which later became the base philosophy of the ruling party of the contemporary times. He believed that the primary concern of India should be to develop an indigenous economic model that put human beings at the centre stage.

In a lighter vein, he said the CM had made the right decision by appointing Anil Vij as Health and Home Minister because a Home Minister should be such whose health is absolutely sound.

Earlier, welcoming the Union Minister, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The BJP flag will be hoisted in Haryana once again. In the 2019 elections, Rajnath Singh started the BJP’s election campaign from Kalka and he assures that in the future also, the victory flag of the BJP will be hoisted in Haryana.”

Khattar said under the leadership of state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar, the party was progressing and he was working hard day and night to realise the party’s ideologies.

A state-level office and other offices are also being set up in 22 districts and soon, the work of the Rohtak office will also be completed, he said.

Vij said politics in the country was now being done in the name of development. The government works with transparency to eliminate corruption, he said.

He said the BJP was a democratic party while other parties were clans or gangs.