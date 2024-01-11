BJP yatra reaches Hooda’s village

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 10

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reached Sanghi, the native village of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the district today. Biplab Kumar Deb, incharge of BJP affairs in Haryana, was the chief guest.

Deb claimed that Hooda had not ensured uniform development in the state, which was being carried out under the BJP-JJP regime. He said Hooda had failed to maintain roads even in his own village, which were repaired during Khattar’s tenure.

Remarking that the conduct of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was childish, he asked how could the country be handed over to such a person.

#Bharat #Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Rohtak